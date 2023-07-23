Energy, high prices for much longer. Here’s how to save on utility bills

Met Energia, CEO Rebuzzini: “Here is the real reason behind the increase in bills”

In the last year, energy has taken on a leading role in the lives of Italians. In fact, since the spring of 2022, the war in Ukraine has laid the foundations for an exponential increase in the price of bills that has put a strain on the wallets of many families. However, in addition to energy, the issue of environmental and social sustainability is also increasingly taking root within large and small businesses, no matter what sectors.

And he is one of the players in the energy sector who have given great importance to the environment even within their own business Met Energy Italy, a company with a strong focus on renewables, essential for replacing traditional fuels and thus reducing carbon dioxide and climate-changing gas emissions. To better explain what the company wants to focus on in the near future and what are the background behind the rise in energy supplies, Affaritaliani.it he questioned Giuseppe RebuzziniCEO of Met Energy Italy.

Rebuzzini, what are your sustainability policies?

From an environmental point of view, the company is very careful as renewable energies are directly connected to our business. First of all, Met Energia Italia deals with the sale of the so-called “green energy”. The electricity we put on the market has various guarantees associated with it which testify to its ‘clean’ origin. The plus that our company offers is also giving a guarantee to the origin of the gas, for which, on the other hand, these origin certifications do not exist. In addition to the green activities that make up our core business, we support companies such as 3Bee, a climate tech company committed to protecting biodiversity, with which we promote the Pollinate the Planet project for the protection of honey bees and in support of the beekeepers who look after them.

But that is not all. Met Energia Italia also deals with social responsibility. In fact, the company supports “I bambini delle fate”, a company that since 2005 has provided financial support for projects and paths of social inclusion for the benefit of families with autism and disabilities. Together with them, we also support the “From stables to stars” project in favor of the Equestrian Rehabilitation Center of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan. Finally, the company has also financially supported families who were victims of the war in Ukraine.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

