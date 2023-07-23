Applause for Patrick Zaki at the University of Bologna – Il Sole 24 ORE

Applause for Patrick Zaki at the University of Bologna Il Sole 24 OreZaki returns to Italy, the golden opportunity to deny those who call him “ungrateful”. Padellaro: «Because thanks to the government is a must» OpenZaki at Cairo airport: ‘thanks to the Italian government, I appreciated everything’ Quotidiano NazionaleZaki, Antonio Padellaro: «Why doesn’t the Democratic Party recognize the merits of the government?» Corriere della SeraSee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

