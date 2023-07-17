Home » Energy prices – SPÖ energy spokesman Schroll: “Government to blame for lack of transparency and high prices”
Business

Energy prices – SPÖ energy spokesman Schroll: “Government to blame for lack of transparency and high prices”

by admin
Energy prices – SPÖ energy spokesman Schroll: “Government to blame for lack of transparency and high prices”

Vienna (OTS / SK) – SPÖ energy spokesman Alois Schroll reiterates the AK’s criticism of the slow passing on of falling energy costs by energy companies to their customers. “Each upward spike is immediately felt by the customer, generation costs have been falling for months now and it takes forever for customers to notice this on their electricity and gas bills,” says Schroll. In addition, “customers can no longer see through the jungle of tariffs”. Schroll blames the government “because it failed from the start to intervene to regulate the market and also failed to ensure functioning market supervision for transparency and competition”. **** (final) wf/bj

Questions & contact:

SPÖ Parliament Club
01/40110-3570
[email protected]

See also  The traffic light gives away a chance of the century

You may also like

Beat the Heat with the Taurus Babel Invisible...

Electric cars, how many problems. Stink, noise and...

UK Pound Faces Test of June CPI Data:...

Lower inflation expected in many parts of the...

Beijing’s challenges on growth and unemployment

You can improve your Schufa score with very...

Tir jumps the roadway on the A8: three...

Foreign trade: Upper Austria remains export champion |...

Stay Cool This Summer with the Xiaomi PRO...

Twitter, Musk: cash flow remains negative

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy