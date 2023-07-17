Energy prices – SPÖ energy spokesman Schroll: “Government to blame for lack of transparency and high prices”

Vienna (OTS / SK) – SPÖ energy spokesman Alois Schroll reiterates the AK’s criticism of the slow passing on of falling energy costs by energy companies to their customers. “Each upward spike is immediately felt by the customer, generation costs have been falling for months now and it takes forever for customers to notice this on their electricity and gas bills,” says Schroll. In addition, “customers can no longer see through the jungle of tariffs”. Schroll blames the government “because it failed from the start to intervene to regulate the market and also failed to ensure functioning market supervision for transparency and competition”. **** (final) wf/bj

Questions & contact:

SPÖ Parliament Club

01/40110-3570

[email protected]



