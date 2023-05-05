Home » Energy transition: Power grids too weak – Vonovia cannot put dozens of heat pumps into operation
DIn many cases, Germany’s largest real estate group, Vonovia, cannot commission heat pumps that have already been installed because they have not yet been connected.

One reason is that there is not enough electricity available due to the lack of grid expansion, said Vonovia CEO Rolf Buch on Thursday. Around 70 installed devices are not yet connected, said a company spokeswoman. He did not explain in which cities the problems exist.

They smell launched a special heat pump program in January 2022. It provides for the installation of 6000 heat pumps within five years. In a first step, a total of 115 heat pumps were installed in September, which are to heat 108 buildings with 671 apartments in the future. In most cases, Vonovia also wants to use self-generated electricity from photovoltaic systems.

Buch confirmed that by 2045, photovoltaic systems should be installed on almost all 30,000 suitable roofs of the building stock. At the end of 2022, the company had installed 533 systems. As an interim goal by 2030, the real estate giant wants to provide 17,000 roofs with photovoltaic systems. “Climate neutrality by 2045 remains an important goal,” stressed Buch.

Vonovia owns almost 550,000 apartments in Germany, Sweden and Austria. In addition, there are almost 70,000 managed apartments.

