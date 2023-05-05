HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES – Release new video ‘People Who Died’

The official video for the song “People Who Died” from the Hollywood Vampires’ album “Rise” (2019) was recorded at Hellfest 2018 and is now making its debut.



“People Who Died” originally came from the Jim Carroll Band. But here in a live version at Hellfest 2018 by the Hollywood Vampires with Johnny Depp on vocals.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES ‚People Who Died‘ – Official Video

The album “Rise” can HERE be ordered.

The Hollywood Vampires legend began in 1972 on the upper floors of the legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. Surrounded by numerous memorabilia on the walls, the restaurant has become home to stars such as Alice Cooper, Ringo Starr, John Belushi, John Lennon, Keith Moon, Keith Emerson, Harry Nilsson, Marc Bolan and many others, where they (often) have their daily got food. The Rainbow’s staff dubbed the crew the Hollywood Vampires – their very own secret club for late-night drinking. More than 40 years later, Cooper and his good friend Johnny Depp got together and decided that the spirit of the Hollywood Vampires should live on (without the drinking). They were joined by Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry, who is an old friend of both of them, and Tommy Henriksen, longtime friend of Alice Cooper, band member and producer.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES live in Europe:

June 08 – Bucharest, Rumania

June 10 – Istanbul, Turkey

June 12 – Sofia, Bulgaria

June 15 – Clisson, France

June 17 – Pink Pop, Netherlands

June 18 – Gras Pop, Belgium

June 20 – Oberhausen, Germany

June 21 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg

June 23 – Grenchen, Swizerland

June 24 – Munich, Germany

June 25 – Paris, France

June 27 – Hamburg, Germany

June 28 – Berlin, Germany

June 30 – Mainz, Germany

July 01 – Sperksen, Austria

July 02 – Marostica, Italy

July 05 – Scarborough, UK

July 07 – Swansea, UK

July 08 – Manchester, UK

July 09 – London, UK

July 11 – Birmingham, UK

July 12 – Glasgow, UK

July 15 – Stuttgart, Germany

July 16 – Slavkov, Czech Republic

July 18 – Budapest, Hungary

July 20 – Zvolenska Slatina, Slovakia

July 22 – Slupsk, Poland

Appropriately, Hollywood Vampires fans can look forward to the band’s forthcoming debut live album, entitled Live In Rio, which will be released on June 2nd. HERE to pre-order the album.

