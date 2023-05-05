Anchor goals and tasks, learn deeply and practice carefully (study ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice and make new achievements)

After the convening of the educational work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, all middle-level colleges and universities firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, anchoring goals and tasks, and studying in detail Practicing earnestly, solidly promoting the comprehensive development of the theme education work to ensure the achievement of practical results.

In order to learn deeply and thoroughly, all central management colleges and universities promote theoretical learning to go deep, practical, and heart-to-heart by holding special conferences, theoretical center group studies, and special reading classes.

Tsinghua University organizes reading classes for leaders of schools and second-level units. The reading class consists of three parts: special counseling reports, intensive study seminars, and special training; each party branch relies on “three meetings and one lesson” and themed party days to carry out various forms of learning Practice.

On the basis of individual self-study and collective research, Fudan University conducts special seminars combined with the characteristics of the school to further deepen the understanding, comprehension and grasp of the party’s innovative theory; make good use of red educational resources such as the “Communist Manifesto” exhibition hall, and provide a basis for in-depth thematic education Provide fresh material.

The University of Science and Technology of China conducts thematic education reading classes, organizes party members and cadres to focus on implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on education, technology, and talents on the basis of comprehensive and systematic theoretical study, concentrates on learning, focuses on research, exchanges and seminars, and promotes The high-quality development of the school gathers strength.

Beijing Institute of Technology uses the party’s innovative theoretical knowledge map to carry out theoretical learning, realize the systematization, logic, structure, and visualization of learning content, build a five-dimensional learning system, and provide all-round services for knowledge acquisition, knowledge internalization, and knowledge application.

Nanjing University organized themed education reading classes divided into 7 special topics and 14 sessions to guide party members and cadres to work hard in the form of guided learning, leading learning, and self-study; they conducted discussions in the form of centralized suggestions, seminars, and surveys. Opinions and suggestions from all parties to find out the situation, identify the problem, and implement the countermeasures.

Xiamen University has conducted in-depth publicity and interpretation of the party’s innovative theory by holding reading classes, carrying out special counseling reports, opening up thematic education columns, and producing red animation videos. believers and faithful practitioners.

To deepen the deployment, all centrally-administered colleges and universities focus on the task of high-quality development of higher education, and find out the entry point and force point.

Shanghai Jiaotong University combined the school’s actual situation to carry out “theoretical armed learning”, “responsibility and mission survey”, “strive for first-class practice”, “inspection and rectification, major improvement”, “educational achievement transformation”… to promote the learning that will be inspired by party members and cadres , Work enthusiasm is transformed into a powerful driving force to promote the high-quality development of higher education.

Northwestern Polytechnical University listed 12 topics including “comprehensively mastering the world view and methodology of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics”, and organized collective study and seminars; conducted research on building a high-quality talent training system and building a high-level talent team, in order to promote Contribute to the high-quality development of higher education.

Tianjin University held a mobilization meeting, established a leading group, sorted out and refined 22 key tasks, established a “three-in-one” contact and guidance working mechanism for members of the school leadership team, members of the theme education leading group office, and party building supervisors. School-level party organizations and teacher-student party branches conduct full-coverage contact guidance.

Sun Yat-sen University carried out a variety of themed party day activities. Party members and cadres visited the Memorial Hall of the Three Congresses of the Communist Party of China and the Southern Base of the National 863 Project Mariculture Seed Project to carry out practical investigations, and solidly implemented the practice of building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, Learning to be positive and learning to promote work.

Central South University innovates learning methods, strengthens theoretical learning, and guides development and practice. Party organizations at all levels of the school carry out activities such as rural revitalization surveys, red film and television works exhibitions, and “China Aerospace Day” garden parties.

With hard work and hard work, all middle-level colleges and universities innovate methods and methods, insist on applying what they have learned, and integrate knowledge and action, so as to improve theoretical literacy and achieve solid results.

Focusing on 15 learning themes such as building morality and cultivating people and scientific and technological innovation, Sichuan University has drawn up special research directions, insisted on combining theoretical learning with investigation and research, and insisted on combining problem-oriented and connecting with reality to promote thematic education to achieve practical results.

Jilin University set up an expert lecture group and a doctoral lecturer group to rectify the root cause and strengthen the source in the speech; combined with the actual situation of the school, it focused on deepening the theme of “improving the efficiency of agency management services” and carrying out “engineering cluster construction” to strengthen theoretical study and guide Work practice to promote the high-quality development of school careers.

Shandong University innovates the learning form, and improves the learning effect through the forms of internal and external learning, seminars and exchanges, online learning, etc. Change” throughout.

Chongqing University regards investigation and research as an important content of thematic education, sorts out the key points of research in 9 aspects, guides leading cadres to listen to the voices of teachers, students and staff in classrooms, laboratories, libraries, dormitories, cafeterias, etc.; The base carried out special warning education.