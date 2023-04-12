.

Berlin (German news agency) – The former Federal Environment Minister Jürgen Trittin (Greens) sharply rejected the demands of the FDP for a nuclear power plant reserve. “That’s complete nonsense,” he told the “Tagesspiegel” (Wednesday edition).

The legal situation would not allow this, according to the Green politician. In addition, such a reserve of the remaining three nuclear power plants is useless: “We now have three and a half months of simulated security of supply behind us. On most days we produced more electricity than we needed, we exported electricity, switched off wind farms in favor of nuclear power and paid the operators money for it .” Before that, a 14-page strategy paper by the Liberals had become known, in which the FDP had outlined their energy policy ideas.

The Secretary General of the FDP, Bijan Djir-Sarai, had also advocated keeping the nuclear power plants in reserve for at least another year. Trittin criticized him sharply for this: “Mr. Djir-Sarai should think about what he would like to be: general secretary of a governing party or battle hamster on behalf of the picture,” Trittin told the daily mirror. “In parts of the FDP, I lack the seriousness about the topic of energy transition and future technologies.” Trittin, who held the position of Federal Environment Minister from 1998 to 2005 and negotiated the first nuclear phase-out at the time, defended the final nuclear phase-out at the weekend.

“The nuclear phase-out is not a Greens event.” In 2001, the decision was made by consensus in order to have investment security and to enable the expansion of renewable energies. Nuclear power has no future: “Even today, the price for electricity from nuclear power plants is four to five times the price of electricity from solar and wind power plants,” said Trittin. Not even five percent of the world‘s energy is produced by nuclear power. “Nuclear power is a niche technology,” said Trittin.

