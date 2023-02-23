The nomination match/ Eni, Descalzi: “I’ll talk to the representatives of the League”

“No, I don’t feel like responding to Lega representatives via the press. But I will do it in person, I will call them or they can contact me. Eni is strong, it can do without me, it doesn’t necessarily have to be me who carries out this plan. If I can be of use very well, otherwise it will be fine, the car goes on just the same”. Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, comments on the political situation with Affaritaliani.it. The occasion is the presentation of the strategic plan 2023-2026 and budget data. A capital markets day that disappointed the expectations of the markets which caused the stock of the six-legged dog to drop, even on a positive day for the Bag Of Milano.

In recent days, representatives of the Carroccio had addressed a specific request to Eni and Enel: “Profoundly change their policies and their approach to modernity”. A change of pace, indeed. A precise request that has not escaped the current managing director, at the helm of the energy company for nine years and waiting to know its future: he certainly had to remain at the helmbut the attacks by the League have made us think that something should move.

Descalzi commented with Affaritaliani.it also another highly topical issue, namely that of regasification terminals. “They are necessary for our country’s energy independence and to free us from the residual need for Russian gas,” he explained the CEO of Eni. Indeed, that of Piombino, which should guarantee approximately 5 billion cubic meters of gas when fully operational, but which has been at the center of a bitter controversy which should have ended with the sentence of the Tar which he gave positive opinion on the construction of the infrastructure.

“I’m not afraid that a similar situation could be repeated a Ravenna – added Descalzi speaking with Affaritaliani.it – ​​, where a first regasification terminal has already been approved and where a second could be approved. That area is more accustomed to managing energy infrastructure, better understands the impact on employment. I’m pretty confident there won’t be any problems whatsoever.”

