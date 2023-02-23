MeteoWeb

The habit of smoking is perceived as harmful and also causes discomfort to those close to patients with schizophrenia who can even smoke 60 cigarettes a day.

A new qualitative research conducted by the team of the CoEHAR Research Center for the Reduction of Harm from Smoking of the University of Catania has analyzed the perception of the smoking habit of the caregivers of patients with schizophrenia.

For the latter, products without combustion are considered a useful and effective alternative to find relief and to reduce the nervousness and tension caused by an excessive and chronic habit of smoking conventional cigarettes.

Smokers with schizophrenia

Recent studies, coordinated by prof. Pasquale Caponnetto, professor of clinical psychology at the psychology section of the Department of Education Sciences of the University of Catania and one of the world leaders in research on these issues, have shown that among smokers with severe psychopathology, the transition to low-risk products it represents a very important factor in reducing the risk of developing smoking-related diseases and mortality. Researchers analyzed the perception of family members and friends of patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders to investigate their view of smoking, its impact on physical and mental health and possible attempts to fight addiction.

I study

The results of this study show that the view of the majority of participants on smoking is negative (83%), although not all consider treatments to quit smoking. However, a very high percentage of them (67%) tried to intervene with their own resources and strategies. Some say they have recommended quitting, and others have intervened by interfering with cigarette purchases or setting a maximum number of cigarettes per day with the patient.

On the meaning that cigarettes can have for the patient, recurring themes emerge: they are considered as a way to manage nervousness and tension or as a means to counteract the monotony and daily boredom or to repeat habitual gestures and habits.

“Smokers with schizophrenia are subjects who use smoking as a deterrent for some symptoms caused by the disease. for these patients – comments Prof. Caponnetto – the intervention of specialists in the sector is an undisputed necessity. The association of a cessation process with the use of non-combustion tools has proved to be effective and decisive over the years. If we help a patient with mental illness to stop smoking, we can also improve the quality of life of the people around him”.