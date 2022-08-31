Home Business Eni: energy extra-profit tax restated to € 1.4 billion
Eni: energy extra-profit tax restated to € 1.4 billion

Negativity on the stock market for Eni which at the moment is moving down by 3.94%, thus finding itself at 11.75 euros per share. As stated in the company note released today, the group led by Descalzi announced that it had recalculated the extraordinary contribution of the companies in the energy sector at € 1.4 billion. At the end of June, Eni had determined the amount of the contribution to be around 550 million euros, paying a 40% deposit. The note from Eni reports that the group has provided for the integration of the advance payment of approximately 340 million euros.

