Can the Chinese men’s volleyball team challenge the Italian team in the last group stage of the World Championships to create a miracle?

Hangzhou Daily News The Chinese men’s volleyball team, which is participating in the 2022 Men’s Volleyball World Championships, is almost “standing on the edge of a cliff”. Due to the losing streak in the first two rounds of the group stage, the hopes of the Chinese men’s volleyball team have become very slim, and due to the drop in the world rankings, the difficulty of impacting the Paris Olympics has increased sharply.

At 3:15 a.m. on September 1, Beijing time, the Chinese men’s volleyball team will usher in the last opponent in the group stage of the World Championships, the Italian team ranked sixth in the world. Since the third place in the group also has a chance to advance to the top 16, if they want to retain their hope of advancing, the Chinese men’s volleyball team must strive to defeat the Italian team, and at the same time, they must look at the results of other games. The difficulty of advancing can be imagined.

Before going to the World Championships, the Chinese men’s volleyball team participated in the Asian Cup competition in order to better prepare for the battle and train their troops, and finally lived up to expectations and reached the top. It is with the blessing of this champion that the outside world has high expectations for the prospects of the Chinese men’s volleyball team in the World Championships.

However, with the official start of the World Championships, the Chinese men’s volleyball team faced Turkey and Canada successively, both suffered a 0-3 defeat. After two defeats, the Chinese men’s volleyball team has many problems in technical and tactical performance, on-the-spot response and game state.

“Our players are not excited enough, not invested enough, and not fierce enough at critical moments.” Wu Sheng, head coach of the Chinese men’s volleyball team, analyzed after the game that the team was a little tired. Many young players participated in the World Championships for the first time, and their lack of experience led to key points. not come down.

What’s worse is that the two games have not been taken in one game, which has caused the Chinese men’s volleyball team to lose serious points in the world ranking. The current points are 153 points, and the ranking has dropped from 19th to 21st. According to the rules of the Paris Olympic Games, as of September 12 this year, when the World Championships ends, the top 24 men’s volleyball teams in the world can only participate in the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The last group stage opponent of the Chinese men’s volleyball team, the Italian team, was a world-class team. They won the fourth place in the recent World Men’s Volleyball League. At that time, in the round-robin match, the Chinese men’s volleyball team played against the Italian team, and finally lost 0-3, the gap was large. Now, the Chinese men’s volleyball team, who has no way out, can only give it a go, fight for every game and every point, and strive to leave no regrets.