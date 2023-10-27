Eni, in the third quarter operating profit of 3.01 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

“In the third quarter of 2023, we made important progress in implementing our transformation strategy and, once again, achieved excellent operational and financial results.” Eni’s CEO, Claudio Descalzi, comments on the third quarter results and announces that «looking to the future, we believe that the evident improvement in the business fundamentals and strategic progress will be the basis of attractive returns for shareholders and, consistently with these prospects, we revise upwards our annual Ebit and operating cash flow forecasts, while we increase the pace of the buyback program for the current year”.

Eni’s adjusted pre-tax profit for the third quarter of 2023, equal to 3.3 billion, represents, the company underlines in a note, a very robust result thanks to the continuous improvement in industrial performance and despite the weakness of the scenario (the price of Brent and natural gas prices down 14% and over 80% respectively.

Eni, biofuels central role for decarbonisation

In the nine months, adjusted pre-tax profit was 11.9 billion. In particular, the pro forma adjusted1 operating profit, which integrates the operating margins of the companies with equity, amounted to 4 billion in the third quarter of 2023 (14.1 billion in the nine months). This performance reflects the recovery of E&P compared to the previous quarter, thanks to production growth and improved realization prices, as well as the solid contribution of Refining, Enilive (the sustainable mobility business) and Plenitude.

