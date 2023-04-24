Eni-Nigeria, the case is won by the defense lawyers. Parcels of 40 million

Eni-Nigeria, the millionaire bills. Here’s who earned the most

The acquittal at trial Eni-Nigeria it cost the oil giant dearly. I have emerged conti of the filed bribery suit and the digits i’m really from record. Not only – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – because he paid 1.3 billion dollars in 2010 to obtain the exploration license for a huge oil field, Opl 245, without having been able to extract even a drop of petroliumindeed, without even being able to start the searches: il Nigerian government he blocked everything, believing that Eni’s money (in alliance with Shell) had gone missing, collected not by the state but by former Nigerian ministers and politicians and international mediators. The 26 maggio will resume the arbitration requested by Eni. From the point of view CRIMINALthe story ended with one general acquittal. But now she leaks the I count from the legal fees – over 40 million euros – incurred by the oil company to defend the company and its managers (including the CEO Claudio Descalzi and his predecessor Paul Scaroni) accused of international corruption by Prosecutor of Milan.

To document it – continues the Fact – is a report by Kpmg. To evaluate the give right away, Eni has mandated the consultancy firm Kpmg to certify how much was spent by the company in the Eni-Nigeria criminal case. And Kpmg replies: a total of 40.465.223 euroexcluding VAT, of which 31,389,016 euros for defense lawyers, 8,705,689 euros for legal technical consultants and 370,518 euros for other consultancies commissioned by the board of directors and the board of statutory auditors of the oil company. The Kpmg document compiles the hit parade millionaires’ fees went to lawyers. The first position belongs to the lawyer Nerio Diodadefender of the company Eni, who with 35 bills wins 6.612.718,22 euro. The office of the former minister was also on the podium Paula Severinoor, who defended Descalzi: 31 invoices, 5,357,044.71 euros.

