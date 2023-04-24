“The Right says it is anti-fascist”

April 23, 202320:35

Ansa Gianfranco Fini is politically speaking on the eve of April 25 with a direct invitation to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “It is the right time to say that the values ​​of the right are those of freedom and equality, they are those of the Constitution, and they are anti-fascists.” According to the former leader of the National Alliance only in this way can Brothers of Italy become a true European right-wing party.

“The right has already dealt with fascism” Fini, interviewed by Lucia Annunziata, does not go around it and addressing the topic of April 25, which, according to some statements still seems divisive in our political panorama, calls into question the leader of the Brothers of Italy: “Giorgia Meloni say, because I know she is convinced of it, that freedom and equality are democratic values, they are part of the constitution, they are anti-fascist values: I don’t understand the reluctance to pronounce this adjective. I understand it but I don’t justify it”, she began. To then launch an invitation to overcome this divisive phase and file away a theme that continues to be a ballast for a fully European right: “I hope that Giorgia Meloni will take this opportunity to say without ambiguity and reticence that the Italian right is dealing with fascism there did all the way when An was born”. Fratelli d’Italia chooses not to comment on Fini’s words who, moreover, he remembers, respects himself but has nothing to do with the party.

But on April 25 it will still be Right against Left If the former foreign minister of the Fiuggi turning point asks for a divisive phase to end, the reality is quite different: the Liberation Day will be plastically opposed. Just take for example the different destinations chosen by the first two offices of state: Sergio Mattarella will be in Cuneo, Borgo San Dalmazzo and Boves, symbolic places of the Resistance and of a terrible Nazi massacre. The president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, on the other hand, will fly across the border to Prague to pay homage to the figure of Jan Palach, the young Czechoslovakian who became a symbol of anti-communism because on 16 January 1969 he committed suicide by setting himself on fire right in Piazza San Wenceslas where La Russa will deposit a crown.

In fact, little changes that before all this Mattarella, La Russa and Meloni will find themselves together at the Altare della Patria, because the differences will also be recorded in words and silences. The head of state in Cuneo will give an important speech and he is certain that there will be no omissions on the horrors of Nazism and the faults of fascism. Lorenzo Fontana will also be at the Altare della Patria. The Speaker of the House has distanced himself from the most denialist departments of the majority explaining that “Liberation was the foundation of this country as we have it today”. “I feel completely anti-fascist, even though I don’t come from a left-wing background” and, he added, “it seems almost trivial to say that one can be anti-fascist without being a communist or, in any case, a left-winger”. In short, it is his synthesis, “fascism is totalitarianism that wants to homogenize, I love diversity and identities”.

The appointments of political leaders From Palazzo Chigi we are trying to avoid further raising the tone on this first April 25 under the centre-right government. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises of Fratelli d’Italia, will be present at Porta San Paolo, with the Jewish community of Rome. Furthermore, the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, will be with Mattarella in Cuneo, the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, will participate in the official commemoration in Treviso, and the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, will travel to Sicily for the event “Memoria Our”. Matteo Salvini, on the other hand, explained that he will celebrate “working” and is already busy in his Lombardy with various appointments. Obviously the choices of the oppositions are more classic: the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein will be at the demonstration in Milan, the leader of the Five Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte, will be in via Tasso in Rome, at the historical museum of Liberation. Action leader Carlo Calenda will be at the Anpi procession in Rome.

