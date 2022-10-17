The possible construction of a new biorefinery within the Eni industrial site in Livorno is being studied.

The feasibility study envisages the construction of three new plants for the production of hydrogenated biofuels. The construction of the new biorefinery within the industrial area, which today houses the plants for the production of fuels and lubricants, would allow to maximize the synergies with the infrastructures already available and to ensure a productive and employment future for the site.

Eni is the second largest producer of biofuels in Europe, with 1.1 million tons / year and the objectives of increasing the quota to 2 million by 2025 and to 6 in the next decade. The biorefineries of Venice and Gela transform waste raw materials, residues and wastes that derive from transformation processes of vegetable products or oils from crops that are not in competition with the food chain into high quality biofuels. From 2023 Eni will no longer process palm oil and will make available pure hydrogenated biofuel, containing 100% biogenic component, which can reduce GHG emissions (GreenHouse Gas) Well to Wheel by up to 90%, i.e. along the entire logistics and production chain, up to its final use.

The design of the three new plants in Livorno will be completed by 2023 and the construction could take place by 2025.