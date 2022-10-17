Home Business Eni: the possible construction of the third biorefinery in Livorno is being studied
Business

Eni: the possible construction of the third biorefinery in Livorno is being studied

by admin

The possible construction of a new biorefinery within the Eni industrial site in Livorno is being studied.

The feasibility study envisages the construction of three new plants for the production of hydrogenated biofuels. The construction of the new biorefinery within the industrial area, which today houses the plants for the production of fuels and lubricants, would allow to maximize the synergies with the infrastructures already available and to ensure a productive and employment future for the site.

Eni is the second largest producer of biofuels in Europe, with 1.1 million tons / year and the objectives of increasing the quota to 2 million by 2025 and to 6 in the next decade. The biorefineries of Venice and Gela transform waste raw materials, residues and wastes that derive from transformation processes of vegetable products or oils from crops that are not in competition with the food chain into high quality biofuels. From 2023 Eni will no longer process palm oil and will make available pure hydrogenated biofuel, containing 100% biogenic component, which can reduce GHG emissions (GreenHouse Gas) Well to Wheel by up to 90%, i.e. along the entire logistics and production chain, up to its final use.

The design of the three new plants in Livorno will be completed by 2023 and the construction could take place by 2025.

See also  Calenda trend setter and tourism operators on Tik Tok

You may also like

Stimulate the vitality of micro-subjects, and continue to...

Only 38% of Italian companies invest in training,...

More than 500,000 Mercedes-Benz trams were sold by...

The proportion of direct sales continues to expand,...

Chinese electric cars at the Paris Motor Show:...

Paper and graphics, in 4 proposals the axis...

Pensions, Tridico: “Man option goes in the right...

Crude oil trading reminder: US stocks fell sharply!...

Public debt sustainability, inflation-linked BTPs cost Italy dearly....

Dead cat jumping again?The Nasdaq soared nearly 3.6%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy