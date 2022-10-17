On October 17th, Comrade Zhao Leji participated in the discussion of the Inner Mongolia delegation of his party’s 20th National Congress.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ling

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 17th Comrade Zhao Leji attended the plenary meeting of the Inner Mongolia delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the morning of the 17th, studying and discussing the report of the 20th National Congress of the Party. He pointed out that the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has great and far-reaching significance for the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to further unify their thoughts, strengthen their confidence, gather strength, and move forward in unison. With profound thinking, high standing, and broad vision, he insists on upholding integrity and innovation, demonstrates self-confidence and self-improvement, highlights strategic planning, and runs through unity and struggle. His understanding of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era has reached new heights and new realms, and is conducive to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. It points out the way forward and establishes a guide for action. It is a programmatic document that condenses the wisdom of the whole party, reflects the will of the people, and has a major guiding role in the development of the party and the country.

Zhao Leji emphasized that the ten years in the new era are extremely unusual and extraordinary. The Party unites and leads the people to effectively deal with risks, challenges and tests from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc., and achieve historic achievements and historic changes. The fundamental lies in Xi Jinping As the core of the CPC Central Committee and the core of the whole party, the general secretary leads the way, and lies in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. We must connect the ten-year reform in the new era with the party’s century-long struggle, further comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and consciously enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, To achieve the “two maintenance”, always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in ideology, politics and action.

Zhao Leji pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of major parties, always maintain a high degree of consciousness in promoting the party’s self-revolution, unswervingly uphold discipline and fight corruption, and resolutely oppose the idea of ​​privilege and the phenomenon of privilege. In the new era, the comprehensive and strict governance of the party has achieved remarkable results and far-reaching influence. Our party is a Marxist party that has been in power for a long time. The “four tests” and “four dangers” it faces have existed for a long time. The comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the way, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the way. It is necessary to persevere to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, to further advance the new great project of party building in the new era, and to ensure that the party will never change its quality, change its color, or change its taste.

Zhao Leji emphasized that the new era is an era full of challenges and an era of hope. We must unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement the new concepts, new strategies and new measures proposed at the 20th CPC National Congress, and firmly grasp the The important characteristics and essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization and the major principles for promoting Chinese-style modernization, carry forward the great spirit of party building, must not forget the original intention, keep the mission firmly in mind, must be humble and prudent, work hard, must dare to struggle, be good at struggle, and conscientiously implement the party according to the actual situation. The tasks determined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will make positive contributions to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

