By Eric Boyd, Global Vice President, AI Platforms, Microsoft

At Microsoft, we’re constantly discovering new ways to unleash creativity, unleash productivity, and improve skills so more people can benefit from using artificial intelligence. This enables our customers to use large-scale AI models to drive innovation in their applications, building the future faster and more responsibly. Our collaboration with OpenAI and the power of Azure have been at the core of our AI development.

Today, we are pleased to announce the release of the enterprise-level Azure OpenAI GPT-4 (International Preview) service. Customers and partners already using the enterprise-level international version of Azure OpenAI services can apply for access to GPT-4 and start building applications using OpenAI’s current state-of-the-art model. With this milestone, supported by Azure AI-optimized infrastructure, enterprise-grade availability, compliance, data security and privacy controls, and multiple integrations with other Azure services, we are proud to bring the world to Azure customers Leading AI models on the Internet, including GPT-3.5, ChatGPT and DALL•E 2.

Customers can start applying for access to the GPT-4 service today. Billing for all GPT-4 services will begin on April 1, 2023 at the following prices:

Enterprise class availableGPT-4

Today’s announcement allows enterprises to leverage advanced models to build their own applications through the enterprise-grade international version of the Azure OpenAI service.

With generative AI technology, we are pioneering new efficiencies for businesses across industries. For example, the Azure OpenAI service enables bot developers to use Copilot in Power Virtual Agents to create virtual assistants in natural language in minutes.

GPT-4 has the potential to take this experience to a whole new level by leveraging its extensive knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and domain expertise. With the enterprise-grade international version of the Azure OpenAI GPT-4 service, enterprises can use a model with additional investment in security, simplify communication internally and with customers, and reduce harmful output.

Companies of all sizes are leveraging Azure AI. Many companies are deploying language models into production using the enterprise-grade international version of the Azure OpenAI service, powered by Azure’s unique supercomputing and enterprise capabilities. Solutions include improving customer experience from end-to-end, summarizing long-form content, helping write software, and even reducing risk by predicting correct tax data.

Customers are accelerating language model adoption

We’re only scratching the surface of generative artificial intelligence technologies and are working hard to help our customers adopt Azure OpenAI services responsibly to make a real impact. With GPT-4 on the horizon, Epic Healthcare, Coursera, and Coca-Cola plan to leverage AI innovations in unique ways:

Seth Hain, Epic’s senior vice president of research and development, said: “Our research on GPT-4 shows its great potential in the healthcare field. We will use it to help doctors and nurses spend less time on the keyboard and more in the future.” The conversational and easy-to-use approach helps them explore the data.”

Mustafa Furniturewala, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Coursera, said: “Coursera is using Azure OpenAI Services to create a new AI-driven learning experience on its platform, enabling learners to receive high-quality and personalized support throughout the learning process. Together, the OpenAI service and the new GPT-4 model will help millions of people around the world learn more effectively on Coursera.”

Lokesh Reddy Vangala, Senior Director, Data and Artificial Intelligence, The Coca-Cola Company said: “As a consumer goods company, we cannot express in words how excited and grateful we are for the endless opportunities that Azure OpenAI brings us. With Azure Cognitive Services as our digital At the heart of the service framework, we harness the transformative power of OpenAI’s text and image generative models to solve business problems and build knowledge centers.

But it’s the enormous potential of OpenAI’s upcoming GPT-4 multimodal capabilities that really amazes and amazes us. The possibilities are endless in marketing, advertising, public relations and customer relations, and we can’t wait to be at the forefront of this revolutionary technology. We know our success isn’t just about technology, it’s about having the right business capabilities. That’s why we’re proud to have a long-term partnership with Microsoft Azure, ensuring we have all the tools necessary to deliver a great experience to our customers.

Azure OpenAI is not just cutting edge technology, it’s a real game changer, and we’re honored to be a part of this incredible journey. “

Microsoft is responsible forAIPromise of

As we’ve described in previous blogs, Microsoft takes a layered approach to managing generative models, following Microsoft’s Responsible AI Principles. In Azure OpenAI, an integrated security system provides protection against bad input and output, and detects abuse. Beyond that, we provide guidance and best practices for customers to build applications that use these models in a responsible manner, and expect customers to adhere to the Azure OpenAI Code of Conduct.

With the introduction of GPT-4, new research advances from OpenAI make possible additional layers of protection. Safety is built directly into the GPT-4 model, guided by human feedback, which allows the model to handle harmful inputs more efficiently, reducing the likelihood of the model generating harmful responses.

start atAzure Open AIused in the serviceGPT-4

