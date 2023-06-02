Environmental protection – Schulze expects rapid reforms from the new World Bank President

.

Berlin/Washington (German news agency) – Federal Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) expects the new President of the World Bank to implement the reforms demanded by Germany quickly. “The expectation of Ajay Banga is that he pushes ahead with the reform of the bank,” she told the “Welt” (Friday edition).

The American takes office this Friday. “The basic mandate of the World Bank was and remains to combat extreme poverty.” The implementation of this task would have to be determined by “others”. Germany and the USA presented a catalog of reforms last fall.

Accordingly, the World Bank should invest more in climate protection, pandemic preparedness and biodiversity. “We have to build resilient societies and advance social security systems. Of course, there is also hope that a change at the top will create more dynamism in this area,” said Schulze. The SPD politician was satisfied that under Banga’s leadership, the fight against global warming should become a priority for the World Bank.

His predecessor David Malpass had questioned climate change. “The fact that climate change may not exist at all has now been finally cleared up in the bank,” added Schulze.

