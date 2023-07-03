Home » Environmental protection – Stadtwerke-Verband speaks out against pool bans
Business

Environmental protection – Stadtwerke-Verband speaks out against pool bans

by admin
Environmental protection – Stadtwerke-Verband speaks out against pool bans

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The association of municipal companies is against a ban on private pools. “Basically, the water suppliers don’t want to stop their customers from refreshing themselves on hot summer days and filling their garden pools,” said VKU Vice President Karsten Specht to the newspapers of the “Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft” (Monday editions).

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) recently advised pool owners to “go out into the wonderful nature and use our bathing waters, which we still have in Germany with very good water quality”. Individual municipalities have already decided to ban the filling of pools in the heat and long drought. Specht, on the other hand, advises only refraining from filling the pool or watering the lawn at certain times. He added that there is enough water in Germany. “Nobody has to be afraid that there will be no more water coming out of the tap tomorrow,” he said. According to the VKU, however, the necessary modernizations require faster planning and approval processes, such as in transport or the expansion of green electricity.

HOME PAGE

See also  The tightened truck toll in Germany and how to deal with it

You may also like

Environmental protection – FDP blocks Lemke’s packaging law

Stock market podcast: China’s stock market paradox –...

Bologna, an elderly man runs over and kills...

Kai Tak Land Auction: Lowest Land Price per...

Tesla: The world’s largest electric car manufacturer creates...

Turin, pregnancy in the uterus outside the abdomen:...

Today’s Powerball Winning Numbers and Jackpot Winner: Did...

75% bonus for bathrooms, doors, windows and floors:...

2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer: A Comfortable and Spacious 7-Seater...

Passive income with dividend stocks: Here’s how

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy