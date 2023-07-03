Environmental protection – Stadtwerke-Verband speaks out against pool bans

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The association of municipal companies is against a ban on private pools. “Basically, the water suppliers don’t want to stop their customers from refreshing themselves on hot summer days and filling their garden pools,” said VKU Vice President Karsten Specht to the newspapers of the “Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft” (Monday editions).

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) recently advised pool owners to “go out into the wonderful nature and use our bathing waters, which we still have in Germany with very good water quality”. Individual municipalities have already decided to ban the filling of pools in the heat and long drought. Specht, on the other hand, advises only refraining from filling the pool or watering the lawn at certain times. He added that there is enough water in Germany. “Nobody has to be afraid that there will be no more water coming out of the tap tomorrow,” he said. According to the VKU, however, the necessary modernizations require faster planning and approval processes, such as in transport or the expansion of green electricity.

