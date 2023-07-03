Home » thus Asia will be the protagonist in the innovative solutions for climate change Da FinanciaLounge
News

thus Asia will be the protagonist in the innovative solutions for climate change Da FinanciaLounge

by admin
thus Asia will be the protagonist in the innovative solutions for climate change Da FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. abrdn: thus Asia will be the protagonist in innovative solutions for climate change

We need to support the virtuous dynamic that can direct capital towards transition leaders and innovators in this region to strengthen the global fight against climate change

Asia-Pacific is particularly vulnerable to climate change. In the region, rising temperatures are twice the global average and by mid-century, rising waters are estimated to impact nearly one billion people. In addition, 19 of the 25 cities most exposed to a one-metre rise in sea level are located in Asia.

ASIA IS CONTRIBUTING TO CLIMATE CHANGE

“We also know that Asia is contributing to climate change: the continent is home to five of the top ten CO2 emitting countries and more than half of global greenhouse gas emissions. Certain, 60% of the world‘s population is in Asia however, while the region’s overall CO2 emissions are high, per capita emissions are still low, highlighting the prospect of a dramatic deterioration in the future” points out Rene BuehlmannCEO Investments, abrdn…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

See also  Rancher kidnapped in Pailitas was released in Norte de Santander, he was in the hands of Farc dissidents

You may also like

Selva triumphs at the Palio di Siena, a...

Funds are authorized to strengthen agricultural production and...

UN chief calls “not to forget Haiti” on...

Sandiego warns about possible deceptions made in his...

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Suspension...

Noboa Azín decides to keep his Security Personnel...

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, injured in Kramatorsk bombing,...

Daily scribbles – Il Fatto Quotidiano

In Memoriam: Remembering Alberto ‘Tito’ Rondón – A...

Shijiazhuang Airport Prepares for Summer Travel Season with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy