thus Asia will be the protagonist in the innovative solutions for climate change Da FinanciaLounge

abrdn: thus Asia will be the protagonist in innovative solutions for climate change

We need to support the virtuous dynamic that can direct capital towards transition leaders and innovators in this region to strengthen the global fight against climate change

Asia-Pacific is particularly vulnerable to climate change. In the region, rising temperatures are twice the global average and by mid-century, rising waters are estimated to impact nearly one billion people. In addition, 19 of the 25 cities most exposed to a one-metre rise in sea level are located in Asia.

ASIA IS CONTRIBUTING TO CLIMATE CHANGE

“We also know that Asia is contributing to climate change: the continent is home to five of the top ten CO2 emitting countries and more than half of global greenhouse gas emissions. Certain, 60% of the world‘s population is in Asia however, while the region’s overall CO2 emissions are high, per capita emissions are still low, highlighting the prospect of a dramatic deterioration in the future” points out Rene BuehlmannCEO Investments, abrdn…

