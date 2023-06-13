Home » “Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the rebirth with the Catholics of the Democratic Party”
Business

“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the rebirth with the Catholics of the Democratic Party”

by admin
“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the rebirth with the Catholics of the Democratic Party”

“Someone will pick up the Forza Italia symbol and relaunch it making it a conservative party”

A few words, a few lines, torn from the phone just as he is writing an article on the death of Silvio Berlusconi. A few lines which, however, say a lot about what will happen now in Forza Italia and in Italian politics in general after the disappearance of the founder of the centre-right.

Luigi Bisignaniwhich has just been released in bookstores with “The powerful in the time of Giorgia” written together with Paolo Madron and presented at the recent Trento Festival of Economics, bluntly states to Affaritaliani.it that “once the emotion and condolences for Berlusconi’s death have passed, there will be a general flight of local parliamentarians and leaders partly towards the Brothers of Italy and partly towards the League”.

“Waiting – explains Bisignani again – for someone to pick up the Forza Italia symbol and relaunch it making it a conservative party probably aggregating forces that are uncomfortable in Parliament. I am thinking, for example, of the Catholic part of the Democratic Party and of the whole world that revolves around Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda “, he concludes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The pandemic leaves five consumer profiles

You may also like

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending...

Recycling: Eight options on what to do with...

Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test...

Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains...

Thyssenkrupp Nucera: The hydrogen plan of the former...

Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia...

Retirement at 61, how to leave your job...

Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry...

Ferrari purchases 20,005 ordinary shares

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy