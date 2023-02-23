Esselunga is looking for 400 people to hire for supermarkets in Lombardy, here’s how

The new year has started with positive data relating to work andincreased opportunities in various fields. Large-scale distribution offers numerous positions to enter not only the world of work, but also perfect some specific sectors, with ad hoc courses made available by companies.

The note supermarket chain Esselunga is at research of about 400 boys and girls just graduated o graduates, without too many requirements. Per but there is not much time to apply.

Esselunga, open positions, requirements and how to apply

During the year Esselunga opens several Career Dayswhen the company needs to fill open positions. Until the February 26 you can send your application and participate in the virtual job day of the next March 8thto be included in one of the many supermarkets in Lombardy. Opportunities there are 400 for trainee managers, sales staff and specialists in the fresh departments.

READ ALSO: Esselunga, installations inspired by savings unveiled

To apply it is necessary to have a degree or secondary school diploma. Since recruiting officially began, numerous applications have arrived, mainly from graduates of the hotel institute and other technical institutes, also from high school students and recent graduates

No particular experience is required and the positions are not only aimed at younger candidates. For to participate it is necessary to register on the site in the events section. Candidates in line with the requirements will receive an email and a text message with instructions for continuing the selection process that will take place through video presentations and video interviews with the recruiters of the “Talent Acquisition Center” of Esselunga.

READ ALSO: Deliveroo and Esselunga, the partnership for fast shopping is underway

Esselunga, how personnel are selected and what training courses consist of

Il process Of selection will happen with the usage Of innovative technologies and a system of video presentation of the candidate That replaces the old paper resume for greater sustainability and to give the opportunity for more candidates to present themselves. The responsible student will follow a path of professional growth that will lead him to achieve roles of responsibility within the stores. The training project envisages that he acquires the necessary tools for the autonomous and effective management of the departments, alternating training in the field with classroom activities.

I new hires will be placed immediately in the shop wherethrough the Esselunga School of Crafts, they will learn the functioning of the departments and the processing of the products. Particular attention will be paid to sales staff and trade specialists, who will be introduced in a specific department of the store to deal with products and customer assistance. As reads the Esselunga website, “the student in charge is placed inside a point of sale and learns in the self-service departments the logic of restocking products on the shelves, maintaining order in the display spaces and carries out checkout and product reordering activities”. While in the fresh departments, on the other hand, new recruits will deal with the processing and transformation of raw materials. As the Esselunga website always states, ‘in the fresh departments’ the staff “learn the trade and the logic of setting up. They support customers in the purchasing process”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

