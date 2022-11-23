Exclusive agreement signed between Brunello Cucinelli and EssilorLuxottica, concerning the design, production and distribution of “Brunello Cucinelli” eyeglasses and sunglasses, which will link the two companies for the next decade. The new agreement will take effect on January 1, 2023 and run until December 31, 2032, with the first collection due out in Q1 2024, and represents an extension of the ongoing collaboration between the two companies, a statement reads. , which in 2021 had seen the launch of the first eyewear capsule with the Brunello Cucinelli logo and Oliver Peoples, an exclusive brand of EssilorLuxottica.