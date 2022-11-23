Home Business EssilorLuxottica will produce Brunello Cucinelli designer sunglasses and eyeglasses
Business

EssilorLuxottica will produce Brunello Cucinelli designer sunglasses and eyeglasses

by admin
EssilorLuxottica will produce Brunello Cucinelli designer sunglasses and eyeglasses

Exclusive agreement signed between Brunello Cucinelli and EssilorLuxottica, concerning the design, production and distribution of “Brunello Cucinelli” eyeglasses and sunglasses, which will link the two companies for the next decade. The new agreement will take effect on January 1, 2023 and run until December 31, 2032, with the first collection due out in Q1 2024, and represents an extension of the ongoing collaboration between the two companies, a statement reads. , which in 2021 had seen the launch of the first eyewear capsule with the Brunello Cucinelli logo and Oliver Peoples, an exclusive brand of EssilorLuxottica.

See also  Apple's new MacBook Air exposure: equipped with M2, Liu Haiping blessing but does not support face recognition

You may also like

Enel announces 21 billion of disposals. Out of...

The largest bankruptcy case in the history of...

Submarine cables and big tech data, Genoa challenges...

HP’s fourth-quarter net revenue of 14.8 billion US...

Enel, disposals for 21 billion for less debt,...

Wall Street: futures up slightly, dollar stable after...

һƶй˾ жص㹤 _йҾŻ

Ftx “infects” Wall Street crypto-shares. Falling Coinbase. Bond...

Pensions, the minimum increases by 45 euros. 10%...

More than 4,000 “5G+Industrial Internet” projects under construction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy