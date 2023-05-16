Essilux, “record prize” for Italian employees: worth 32 million

The EssilorLuxottica group announces a “record-breaking” performance bonus for Italian employees”, in a joint note with the unions Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl, Uiltec Uil: the eyewear and frames giant “will this year redistribute among the group’s Italian employees a total value of 32 million euros, an increase of 17% compared to last year, “also thanks to an increasingly inclusive incentive and calculation system”.

The bonus, it is specified, rises above 3,800 euros gross, exceeding 4,100 euros net – approximately two additional months’ wages – if the employee chooses to convert the amount into welfare goods and services.

The unions express “full satisfaction with the results obtained and with the award, the highest ever, which recognizes the workers’ contribution to the company’s success”.

In a phase that also marks the beginning of the second-level bargaining season between trade unions and companies, there is “appreciation for the strong orientation shown towards innovation and experimentation even in the factory on issues such as work-life balance and safeguarding of the excellence and competitiveness of Italian businesses”.