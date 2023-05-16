Home » European Championship: Women’s Indoor Hockey Championships 2024 in Berlin
European Championship: Women’s Indoor Hockey Championships 2024 in Berlin

European Championship: Women’s Indoor Hockey Championships 2024 in Berlin

Status: 05/16/2023 1:07 p.m

The German hockey ladies get the chance to defend their European Championship title indoors in front of their home crowd. The European Championship will be played in Berlin from February 8th to 11th next year.

“As an indoor hockey nation, we are really looking forward to the European Championship and are pursuing the goal of defending the title with the women,” said Martin Schultze, sports director of the German Hockey Association, in a statement. The game will be played at the Horst-Korber-Sportzentrum, as at the 2020 European Championships for men in Berlin.

