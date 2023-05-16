Ukrainian model chopped to pieces by her boyfriend | Info

Cameras caught a model from Ukraine and her boyfriend entering a hotel in Thailand smiling, and only he left the hotel.

Izvor: Daily Mail / Screenshot

A Ukrainian model was found dead and dismembered in a luxury apartment in Thailand where she was staying with her Polish boyfriend – who allegedly used Google Translate to ask for help disposing of her body. Alona Savchenko (24) checked into the hotel-apartment Ki Sathorn-Charoenraj in Bangkok with her partner Jan Jerzy Lagoda-Filipov (25) on April 29, writes the Daily Mail.

Lagoda-Filipov had an advertising firm registered in Covent Garden in London’s West End, and Savchenko had previously worked for him. The pair looked happy as they strolled through the hotel they were staying at together, and footage from the hallway cameras showed the pair smiling as they made their way to their room.

Security realized something was wrong on the morning of May 15 when a Polish tourist left the building, alone and in a hurry with his luggage and seemed very nervous. Lagoda-Filipou stopped a taxi driven by Suracaj Sabajbang, and he later called the hotel to inform them about the behavior of the Poles. after he allegedly used the Google Translate app to ask for help cutting up the body.

In the footage from the cameras, Lagoda-Filipov can be seen leaving the hotel and shaking as he exits the elevator, dragging his suitcase behind him. After Mr. Suracai’s invitation, hotel staff went to check the couple’s room on the 32nd floor, where they found Mrs. Savchenko’s dismembered body on the bed.

The young woman’s face was covered in blood, and her left hand had been cut off. Her head was also partially severed, and paramedics discovered she had also suffered a stab wound to her chest. A 2-meter-long chainsaw stood covered in blood next to her body. Police Lt. Col. Pongpun Phonharn, from Wat Praia Kraj District Station, said: “The victim arrived at the apartment with her boyfriend on April 29, but he left without her around noon on May 15. We learned that he had hired a taxi to take him to the province With Kaeo. He was probably trying to cross the border into Cambodia.”

The driver said: “I picked up a suspicious passenger, who told me through Google Translate that he wanted to play at the casino. When he couldn’t find a suitable place to play, then he asked me through the app to help him dismember his girlfriend’s body for 1,500 baht ($44).”

Alarmed by the alarming request, Mr Suracaj allegedly left Lagoda-Filippo at a hotel in Bangkok’s Sathorn district before calling the hotel where the young man was staying. Border officials were put on alert shortly after hotel staff discovered Ms Savchenko’s body, and on Monday evening Lagoda-Filipou was caught at the Araniaprathet border crossing. He was detained at the police station Vat Praja Kraj radi interrogations, while the police informed the Polish embassy about his arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

