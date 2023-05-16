No chance for sunburn – consumer information from the DKV

What to consider when choosing sun protection

Sunbathing without the right protection can increase your risk of skin cancer. (Image source: ERGO Group)

As soon as the temperatures rise, life increasingly takes place outdoors. But be careful: Even light exposure to the sun can lead to painful sunburn. The right sun protection not only prevents unsightly redness, but also reduces the risk of skin cancer and prevents skin aging. Solveig Haw, health expert at DKV, explains what needs to be considered when it comes to sun protection and what helps against sunburn.

Red, red, sunburn

Sitting in the beer garden, going on a bike tour or enjoying a relaxing afternoon in the garden: Many people look forward to sunny days. Especially when the skin is still wintry pale in early summer, a nasty surprise can await you in the evening: a bad sunburn. “Responsible for the painful redness, itching or even blisters are the UV rays,” says Solveig Haw, health expert at DKV. “The symptoms usually appear three to five hours after sunbathing and usually subside after three days – depending on the severity of the sunburn.” While the typical symptoms of first-degree sunburn are milder, they are milder for second-degree burns much clearer and more painful. In addition, pigment or texture damage can occur and the skin usually peels after about a week. Third-degree burns involve deeper layers of skin, which can leave scars. “In the case of severe sunburn with headache, fever, nausea and vomiting, those affected should definitely see a doctor,” warns the DKV expert.

White skin cancer is increasing

Enjoying the sun and fresh air is good for body and soul – but only with sunscreen for longer stays outside. This is especially true when, for example, the shoulders or cleavage see the light of day for the first time. Otherwise the skin suffers and the risk of skin cancer increases. “White skin cancer in particular is currently on the rise,” says the health expert. “Since the main cause of this variant is UV light, it is particularly evident in areas such as the face, décolleté, shoulders, neck, forearms and hands that are regularly exposed to the sun.” White skin cancer is much more common than that black, but is also significantly less aggressive and treatable if caught early.

Not without my sunscreen

“To protect yourself from harmful UV-A and UV-B radiation, sunscreen with a high sun protection factor is the be-all and end-all.” Anyone with light skin should use at least sun protection factor 30. When applying, make sure not to rub the sunscreen into the skin, but apply it as a thin film 30 minutes before going out and don’t forget any areas of skin – pay particular attention to the edges of the clothing. Haw also advises to reapply sunscreen regularly during longer stays in the sun – preferably every two to three hours. By the way: Even with enough sunscreen, children and seniors in particular should avoid the particularly intense midday sun.

Is the sunscreen from last year still good?

At the beginning of the summer months, many wonder if they can still use the sunscreen from last year. “Unopened creams can be kept for at least 30 months,” says the DKV health expert. According to the manufacturer, funds that have already been used usually keep for twelve months. “However, it may be that the UV protection has been reduced,” explains Haw. “Because the penetrating oxygen can ensure that the ingredients change.” So if you want to be sure of being optimally protected, you should buy a new sunscreen. At the latest when the cream no longer smells good, has become discolored or the consistency has changed, it should be thrown away.

Double protection is better

In addition to applying the right lotion, clothing offers the best protection against solar radiation. “Children in particular who play in the sun should definitely wear a T-shirt,” recommends the DKV expert. “Headgear such as a hat or cap protects against sunburn on the scalp and at the same time against sunstroke.” The eyes also need protection: sunglasses with the “UV-400” label are particularly suitable for this.

If the sunbath was too intense

Sometimes you get sunburned after all. “If you feel the first signs, you should get out of the sun immediately and cool your skin,” says Haw. Moist compresses with chilled black tea or water, for example, help. It is better to avoid cooling pads and ice cubes, they can also damage the skin due to the extreme cold. Those affected should then apply cooling after-sun lotions that contain panthenol or aloe vera. They should be free of alcohol, fragrances and preservatives. Hydrocortisol ointments can also help relieve itching. Quark wraps are a good home remedy, but only if the sunburn has not caused any open wounds. In order to moisturize the skin, the DKV expert also recommends drinking a lot.

