Physical activity protects on the cardiovascular front. There are no doubts. But demanding too much of the body, especially when one has carried on a lifetime of resistance exercises requiring long-lasting efforts several times a week, can lead to an increase in atherosclerotic plaques on the arteries compared to those who started exercising later or later. however it moves with less intensity. A paradox? Perhaps. But the situation must be kept in mind. We remember that moving is healthy. But it always takes judgment. The study signals the risk for older athletes [email protected]appeared on European Heart Journal and coordinated by Ruben De Bosscherof the Leuven University Hospital. The survey shows that those who engage in long runs, as well as triathlons and in any case endurance sports for decades would have a greater presence of atherosclerosis of the coronary arteries and therefore a theoretical risk of heart attack, compared to those who do not exaggerate but are in any case attentive to keep fit, i.e. do the classic three hours of moderate exercise, as indicated in the guidelines.

Heart door When too much sport hurts: it can increase the plaques on the arteries by Federico Mereta

October 12, 2021



Three groups of males under control

Adult/elderly athletes were examined – the average age is 55 years – with just under 200 endurance athletes who have played sports for their entire lives, others who instead started later in time and an additional population control, not sporty but healthy. Marathon and similar athletes had at least 36 years of endurance exercise behind them, against “only” 14 years of those who started later: cycling for about 8 hours a week, running over 6 hours a week and triathlon (swimming, cycling and running for at least 8 hours. A higher CAC value was observed in athletes (Coronary Artery Calcium, i.e. calcification within coronary vessels) with a higher atherosclerotic plaque burden than control populations. It has even been seen that the plaques in this population of athletes for a long time were linked to potential narrowing of the arteries, or stenosis, more tight.

Heart door Thus, lung screening helps reveal the risk of heart attack by Federico Mereta

April 28, 2021



Are we facing a paradox?

While it may seem strange, this isn’t the first time it has been reported that marathon runners may have a higher CAC score than a healthy control group. And the study confirms the observation of previous research, which showed a higher prevalence of coronary atherosclerotic plaques among highly trained endurance athletes compared to healthy non-athletes. Yet in the face of this greater presence of plaques, those who practice endurance sports such as the marathon at a high level generally live longer and have a lower incidence of heart attacks and strokes than their peers. We are faced with an apparent paradox that could be explained by the characteristics of the plaque in athletes, perhaps less ready to break (regardless of size) and therefore to create sudden injuries capable of causing a heart attack.

Heart door Showcase disease, better not stop when you feel pain by Federico Mereta

September 17, 2022



It’s important to keep fit

In short, those who exercise should not think that they are immune to the formation of lesions in the coronary arteries. But moving regularly is far more beneficial in a preventive key than a sedentary lifestyle. So don’t make the mistake of giving in to laziness, even though theoretically arterial lesions could also be present in those who do long-lasting physical activity for decades. “It’s not a paradox – he explains Joseph Musumeci, Director of Cardiology at the Mauriziano Hospital in Turin, a few days before the start of “Change in Cardiology 3.0”, scheduled from 30 March to 1 April at the Lingotto Congress Center in Turin. Physical activity is essential for heart and arterial health, but must be measured in relation to the general balance of the body. It is therefore essential for everyone to prevent atheromatous disease which can affect not only the arteries of the heart but also those of the neck or limbs. Peripheral vessel disease (the scientific acronym is PAD) for example, if not treated adequately, can be associated with serious clinical problems up to stroke and heart attack”.