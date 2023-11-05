The 8th Dawuyi Super Mountain Track Race Draws Thousands of Cross-Country Enthusiasts to Wuyi Mountain

The 8th Dawuyi Super Mountain Track Race Kicks Off in Wuyi Mountain

The 8th Dawuyi Super Mountain Track Race, with the theme of “Wandering Poet·Singing and Walking,” has begun in Wuyi Mountain. The two-day event, held from November 4th to 5th, has attracted over 10,000 off-road enthusiasts from 15 different countries and 215 cities in China. Participants have gathered in Wuyi Mountain to express their love for its poetic landscape and experience the natural beauty and rhythm it offers.

The event is hosted by the Wuyishan Municipal People’s Government, Nanping Municipal Sports Bureau, and Nanping Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau. It is co-organized by Wuyishan Tourism Development Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Ruixing Cultural Development Co., Ltd.

Wuyi Mountain is known for its unparalleled natural landscape and rich historical and cultural heritage, influenced by Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism. The event continues the Chinese-style theme, incorporating ancient poetry and traditional cultural elements to create a unique experience for the runners.

As an event held in a world cultural and natural heritage site and one of the first national parks, the Wuyi Super Mountain Trail Race showcases the beauty of Wuyi Mountain and Fujian’s parlor style. It also encourages more people to engage in outdoor sports and embrace a healthy lifestyle. Since its inception in 2015, the Dawuyi Super Mountain Track Race has become a significant cultural, sports, and tourism integrated IP in the industry.

The event features various categories, including a 100KM group, a 60KM group, a 42KM group, a 30KM group, a 16KM group, and an 8KM group. Additionally, there is a special group for businessmen, allowing college entrepreneurs to compete in the “Searching for Friends in the High Mountains and Flowing Waters” Business School Friendly Competition. The event also hosts the first Dawuyi Youth Cross-Country Competition.

In addition to the competition, the Dawuyi Super Mountain Track Race offers other activities, including the Dawuyi Romantic Life Outdoor Aesthetics Festival, the Mountains and Flowing Waters to Find Friends – Dawuyi Business School Friendly Competition, and the Dawuyi Youth Cross-Country Competition. These activities provide more diversified experiences for participants and contribute to the overall appeal of the event.

The event serves as an opportunity for Wuyishan to promote its sports industry and enhance its position as a double World Heritage event city. It attracts business schools and contestants from various industries, promoting investment and leveraging the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Wuyi Mountain.

Wuyishan City actively uses events like the Dawuyi Super Mountain Track Race to integrate the sports economy with the cultural, tourism, and health care industries. Through events such as the Chinese Wrestling National Championships, the Qigong Individual Open Competition, and the Wuyishan International Cycling Conference, Wuyishan has revitalized consumption in catering, accommodation, and tourism sectors, contributing to its high-quality economic development.

The 8th Dawuyi Super Mountain Track Race not only showcases the mesmerizing landscapes of Wuyi Mountain but also promotes healthy living, cultural awareness, and investment opportunities. It is an event filled with excitement, natural beauty, and the spirit of exploration.

