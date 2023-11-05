Home » Apple Watch Users Report Abnormally Fast Power Consumption and Overheating Issues After watchOS 10.1 Update
Apple Watch Users Report Abnormally Fast Power Consumption and Overheating Issues After watchOS 10.1 Update

Apple Watch Users Report Abnormally Fast Power Consumption and Overheating Issues After watchOS 10.1 Update

Apple Watch Users Report Abnormally Fast Power Consumption After Updating to watchOS 10.1

(Picture taken from Apple’s official website)

Apple released the watchOS 10.1 update to Apple Watch users last Saturday (10/26). It has been more than a week since the first day of launch. Many Apple Watch users have complained that the power consumption of the watch after the upgrade is abnormally fast. In addition, some netizens pointed out that the updated Apple Watch became overheated for no reason, causing it to be unable to charge normally, and even a notification message “Cannot be charged due to the temperature of the Apple Watch” would pop up.

It is reported that the affected models include old and new Apple Watches, from the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to the earlier Apple Watch Series 5, all have encountered similar situations. However, not everyone has encountered the above abnormal problems, and some users have said that everything is normal after the update.

In this regard, foreign media MaRumors reported that Apple stated in an internal memo that it is working on fixing the issue of excessive battery consumption caused by updating some Apple Watches to watchOS 10.1.

However, as Apple is preparing to release the next updated version of iPhone 17.1.1, the power consumption problem of Apple Watch may be improved first in the watchOS 10.1.1 sub-update version. However, the specific repair version for overheating anomalies may have to wait for the release of watchOS 10.2 version, which is expected to be released in December.

