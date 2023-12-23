Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s New Film Set for Release, Sony Acquires Distribution Rights of Two Apple Original Movies

Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s highly anticipated new film, “Greed,” is set to be released next year, with Sony acquiring the distribution rights for the movie as well as two other Apple original films.

According to reports from foreign media, “Greed,” directed by Joe Watts of “Spider-Man: No Home” fame, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20, 2024. The film, which stars Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt and George Clooney, has been generating significant buzz in the entertainment industry.

In addition to “Greed,” Sony has also obtained the distribution rights for “Artemis Project,” directed by Randy’s Greg Bo and starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. This film is set to be released on July 12, 2024. Both of these movies are original works from Apple and will initially be distributed in theaters by Sony before being launched on Apple’s streaming platform.

The distribution agreement between Sony and Apple comes on the heels of the successful release of “Napoleon,” directed by Ridley Scott, which raked in an impressive $200 million at the global box office. It is worth noting that “Napoleon” was primarily a streaming work, signaling a shift in the profit model for Hollywood blockbusters. Apple deemed the film’s performance as a significant achievement, paving the way for the distribution deal with Sony for the upcoming original films.

Fans of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, and Channing Tatum can mark their calendars for the release of these highly anticipated films, both in theaters and through Apple’s streaming platform. The partnership between Sony and Apple promises to bring an exciting lineup of original content to audiences worldwide.

