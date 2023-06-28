Estate auction: Cars, furniture and household goods are really cheap here

At an estate auction, everything can be auctioned off, from cars to cups. Business Insider

At an estate auction, various items are auctioned, including cars, furniture, jewelry, and model trains.

Business Insider went to an estate auction to see if it was worth it.

The visit shows: Even if it can be chaotic at times, you can get good bargains at an estate auction.

I lock my bike in front of a large industrial building in Berlin-Tempelhof. A few men are already standing in front of the building, smoking and joking loudly. Vans are parked on the street, more people get out. Here in the south of Berlin, an estate auction is to take place on Tuesday morning. From cars to furniture to model railways, pretty much everything is auctioned here today. The auction objects are estates of deceased people who either still had debts or had no heirs. But is it worth visiting an estate auction? Today I will find out.

At 8 a.m. the doors open for viewing. From now on, everyone has two hours to look at the items and decide what to bid for and how much. The hall is divided into five large rooms, next to it there is a small counter selling filter coffee, cakes and sausages.

Even boats are auctioned

