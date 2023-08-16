Home » Ethiopia: Unido invites Italian companies to join a mission in the agro-industry sector
Ethiopia: Unido invites Italian companies to join a mission in the agro-industry sector

The Investment and Technology Promotion Office of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (Unido Itpo) in Rome has announced that it is organizing a business mission to discover the Ethiopian market in the agro-industry sector, with particular reference to water-energy-food nexus, dedicated to small and medium-sized Italian companies operating in the sector and which will be held from 26 to 29 September 2023 in the capital Addis Ababa at various local public-private bodies.

The initiative, explains Unido Itpo Italy, is part of the project “Fostering International Partnerships between companies and/or institutions operating in the Energy and Environment sectors” (#Fipee) and is financed by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security.

During the mission, Unido will accompany a delegation made up of Italian SMEs in the agro-industry sector to offer them the opportunity to visit strategic public-private realities operating in the Ethiopian agro-industry and learn about the characteristics, regulatory frameworks and potential of the local sector; meet local commercial and institutional counterparts in order to start possible international collaborations; share good practices and Made in Italy technological solutions with Ethiopian counterparts to develop the local sector.

Interested companies can register to participate in the mission until Sunday 27 August. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

