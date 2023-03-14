DMIND – multichannel communication agency associated with UNA Imprese della Comunicazione Unite – also this year takes to the track alongside MTA Italia in the Moto3 world championship as technical sponsor.

Reference structure in motorcycle training in the Moto3 category, MTA Italia takes care of young talents who want to approach the world of racing motorcycles. Its mission is to refine the attitudes of future professional riders, accompanying them from their first steps on mini bikes up to the highest levels, passing through renowned national and international championships.

The partnership between the two realities began last year when MTA Italia chose DMIND as a communication agency, entrusting it with various activities including the social media strategy, the production of photos, videos and reel posts, the graphics of the year-end Book Racing and the organization of shootings on the occasion of competitions and events.

With the opening of the 2023 season, DMIND renews its role as sponsor of MTA Italia and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the world of sport and enhancing new talent. In the Italian rounds at Mugello and Misano, the Agency’s logo will take to the track and in the paddock and will appear on the bodywork of the two wheels, on the team’s technical and representative clothing, in the truck workshop and on the backdrop for interviews with the riders.

For Andrea Caminiti, CEO & Marketing Director of DMIND “continuing to support the MTA Italia team means sharing the fundamental principles of sport, such as commitment, passion, team spirit and the desire to improve, values ​​in which, like agency, we deeply recognize each other. We are convinced that, inside and outside the circuits, it is of fundamental importance to support young talents, cultivate their potential and support them in their professional growth path’.

‘We are happy to have DMIND among our supporters again this year’ – comments Alessandro Tonucci, Sporting Director and Owner of MTA Italia – ‘who is taking care of the company’s communication. The work done so far perfectly reflects the spirit of our team: thanks to a fresh approach and young and dynamic content, the enthusiasm and determination that drive us to face new challenges and set ever more ambitious goals strongly emerge’.