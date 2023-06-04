Home » EU, 22,000 euros per migrant for those who welcome the most. Check the hypothesis
EU, 22,000 euros per migrant for those who welcome the most. The reaction of Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic: “We don’t talk about it”

Twenty-two thousand euros per migrant to the countries that are most responsible for the problem. This is one of the details of the negotiations on the Brussels table for the new one Pact on migrants and asylumwhich would oblige countries that do not accept a reallocation of illegal immigrants on their territories to pay compensation to the port state.

In practice, in the case of migrants arriving in Italy and Rome exploiting the right to cede a portion of them, for example, to France, if Paris were to refuse to welcome them then it would have to supply our country with goods, aid and liquid money for a value of, precisely, 22 thousand euros for each migrant entered the European Union.

