EU fails to reach consensus on gas price cap plan

According to Reuters, on the 13th local time, the European Union held a meeting of energy ministers in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, and failed to reach a consensus on setting a natural gas price ceiling.

German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck said the discussions were not over and “not all questions can be answered today”. The meeting was several hours longer than planned.

Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have reportedly warned against capping gas prices. The countries fear the price cap would divert much-needed gas in Europe and disrupt the functioning of energy markets.

Others, including Greece, Belgium, Italy and Poland, have called for caps, which they say will protect their economies from high energy prices.

According to reports, as countries still have differences on the details of the cap, the EU decided to hold another meeting on the 19th to discuss the issue.