Previously, Microsoft had reminded users that the update and maintenance of Win10 21H1 version will be stopped soon.

Starting today, Microsoft will officially stop supporting any version of the Win10 21H1 system. After that, this version of the system will not receive any security updates or patches.

This means that if users want to continue to maintain the stability of the system, they need to upgrade to Win10 21H2 and above systems, or directly upgrade to Win11.

Judging from Microsoft’s operations after the announcement of the suspension of system maintenance several times before, Microsoft is likely to force users of the 21H1 version to update the system in the near future.

It is reported that according to the survey results of the statistical agency AdDuplex in June this year, about 21% of users are using the Win10 21H1 version system, which means that a large number of users will be affected by the stop of support and have to update the system.

For this part of users who need to upgrade, Microsoft officially suggested in the community that if the device meets the conditions, it is best to choose to update the recently released Win11 22H2 version update.



