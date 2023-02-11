Home Business EU, Meloni: “Great victory for Italy. Macron? Political mistake. I have to say it”
Meloni: EU conclusions a great victory for Italy

The document produced by the EU summit “is a great victory for Italy, I am extremely satisfied”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said so in Brussels.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2jIP2xcIro

Migrants, Meloni: obtained by the EU total change of pace – On migrants “I didn’t perceive a change of pace, but I got it. Some concepts had never appeared in the European documents which are the framework on the basis of which the answers are built”. This was stated by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during the press conference after the extraordinary European Council in Brussels. The theme is “how we govern this matter, therefore the change of pace is evident and total and from here we will work to build concrete answers that are on another table, but without this framework it would be impossible to give those answers”.

Migrants, Meloni: EU recognizes specific maritime borders – “We have concentrated on the need to follow up and deal with the protection of external borders, when in recent years the debate was all concentrated on the issue of the internal dimension and the so-called secondary movements, and we asked and obtained that the conclusions of the European Council focus on the external dimension and on the protection of the external borders of the EU taking into account the difference that exists between those borders and particularly the specificity of maritime borders”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at the press conference in Brussels.

Meloni: change of pace on migrants, now it’s an ‘EU problem’ – “I am very satisfied with the issue of migrants. Yesterday a principle was established, the approach changed, which is very different from that of recent years. The approach put on paper starts from a sentence that had never been able to put: ‘immigration is an EU problem and needs an EU response'”. So Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the press conference in Brussels.

Meloni: relations with Paris are not compromised – What happened “doesn’t affect my relationships, but when something is wrong I have to say it”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this at a press conference in Brussels speaking of the question and answer with Macron.

