Home Sports Summary of the buyout market: Westbrook may invest in the former Dongyi Control, the rival in the same city, and wait for the second spring – yqqlm
Sports

Summary of the buyout market: Westbrook may invest in the former Dongyi Control, the rival in the same city, and wait for the second spring – yqqlm

by admin
Summary of the buyout market: Westbrook may invest in the former Dongyi Control, the rival in the same city, and wait for the second spring – yqqlm

Original title: Summary of the buyout market: Westbrook may vote for the former Dongyi Control, the city’s rival, and wait for the second spring

On February 10th, Beijing time, after the trade deadline, many players faced the fate of being bought out, and some of them did not lack a next home.

The most popular player in the current buyout market is Westbrook. After being sent to the Jazz by the Lakers, the former MVP point guard is likely to reach a buyout agreement with the team. Currently, the teams interested in him include the Clippers, Heat and Bulls.

In addition, John Wall and Reggie Jackson are also likely to enter the buyout market. The former was sent back to the Rockets in a three-way deal, and it is basically confirmed that he will be bought out; while the latter is negotiating with the Hornets Buyout matters.

In addition, the veteran insider Ibaka who was sent to the Pacers by the Bucks will also face the fate of being cut; the veteran insider who will also be cut is Dewayne Dedmon who was sent to the Spurs by the Heat.

At the same time, there are two outside scorers who have not been traded but are also negotiating buyouts. They are Terrence Ross from the Magic and Will Barton from the Wizards. (xixi)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Milan-Turin (1-0)

The 9 exotic fruits that give energy

To Monaco in the French Derby, ASVEL not

Milan Turin, Juric: ‘Match dominated, but we lacked...

“She was rude, she exaggerated.” Here’s what happened

Fear for Zaccheroni: he is hospitalized in intensive...

Serie A: Milan-Turin 1-0 – Football

Alberto Zaccheroni in intensive care after a fall...

Jets owner Woody Johnson says team will look...

Club World Cup winners list

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy