Original title: Summary of the buyout market: Westbrook may vote for the former Dongyi Control, the city’s rival, and wait for the second spring

On February 10th, Beijing time, after the trade deadline, many players faced the fate of being bought out, and some of them did not lack a next home.

The most popular player in the current buyout market is Westbrook. After being sent to the Jazz by the Lakers, the former MVP point guard is likely to reach a buyout agreement with the team. Currently, the teams interested in him include the Clippers, Heat and Bulls.

In addition, John Wall and Reggie Jackson are also likely to enter the buyout market. The former was sent back to the Rockets in a three-way deal, and it is basically confirmed that he will be bought out; while the latter is negotiating with the Hornets Buyout matters.

In addition, the veteran insider Ibaka who was sent to the Pacers by the Bucks will also face the fate of being cut; the veteran insider who will also be cut is Dewayne Dedmon who was sent to the Spurs by the Heat.

At the same time, there are two outside scorers who have not been traded but are also negotiating buyouts. They are Terrence Ross from the Magic and Will Barton from the Wizards. (xixi)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: