EU ready to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty

The EU is preparing to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty, an international agreement the source of multiple controversies. According to a small group of nations, this treaty conflicts with international climate goals.

Sources familiar with the matter said the commission will soon announce its decision to withdraw the entire bloc of 27 states from the agreement, following concerns expressed by member countries. They argued that the treaty could be exploited by energy companies against governments to slow down the green transition. Italy has already abandoned the treaty in 2015, while France, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Belgium have pushed the entire bloc to do likewise.

