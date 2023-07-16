EU statistics: more than one in five cannot afford to take a holiday

Economy EU Statistics

More than one in five cannot afford a holiday

Not everyone can afford a trip to the sea

Almost 22 percent of Germans did not have enough money last year to afford a one-week holiday trip. In one group of people, the value was almost twice as high. The Left therefore criticizes the policy of the traffic light coalition.

More than one in five Germans cannot afford to go on vacation for a week. This is the result of data from the statistical office of the European Union (Eurostat), which the left-wing faction in the Bundestag asked for and from which the newspapers of the Editorial Network Germany (RND) quote from Sunday. Accordingly, last year 21.9 percent of the population had too little money to be able to afford a one-week holiday trip.

As the data show, according to the RND newspapers, this value has increased compared to 2021, when it was two percentage points less (19.9 percent). According to the data, single parents are most often affected. In the “single person with dependent children” category, 42 percent are unable to go on vacation for a week. Overall, households with children are more frequently affected (23.4 percent) than households without children (20.7 percent).

But pensioners are also affected. In the category “An adult aged 65 and over”, 28.7 percent could not afford a week’s vacation last year. The year before it was 27.3 percent.

The parliamentary group leader of the left in the Bundestag, Dietmar Bartsch, spoke of a “sad finding”. “These figures show how deeply Germany is socially divided,” he told the RND newspapers, adding: “Everyone should be able to go on vacation for at least one week a year.”

The left demands “holidays for everyone”, emphasized the parliamentary group leader and added as a demand to the traffic light coalition: “This requires higher wages, adequate pensions, a consistent anti-inflation policy and a poverty-proof basic child security in Germany.”

