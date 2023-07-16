Vondroušová wakes up and won’t know what happened. Jabeurová defeated herself, assesses expert Jan Kukal

Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur is nicknamed the “Minister of Happiness” because of her cheerful nature. At first glance, it might seem that he doesn’t make much of losses.

But also thanks to the series Break Point on Netflix, we could see how hard it was for her to endure last year’s two final losses – to Jelena Rybakinová at Wimbledon and Iga Świątek at the US Open.

Jabeur is working very hard to become the first African and Arab Grand Slam winner.

She also had the Wimbledon trophy as wallpaper on her phone, and this year it seemed that she might succeed in the Grand Slam final for the third time.

Already in the quarterfinals, the world number one Świąteková was eliminated, and Jabeurová showed great resistance and fighting spirit when she turned around difficult matches with Rybakinová and Aryna Sabalenko in the quarterfinals and semifinals after eating the first set.

However, the final match is especially important. Jabeurová already said after the quarterfinal against Rybakinová that she would immediately exchange this win for last year’s final.

Jabeurová entered the title match against the unseeded Czech Markéta Vondrousová as the favorite. She led 4:2 in the first set, 3:1 in the second, but lost 4:6, 4:6.

“It’s the most painful loss in my life,” she said through tears.

The finals for Denník N were reviewed by tennis expert Jan Kukal, former coach of Ivan Lendl and Thomas Muster, who later became world number one.

"Sometimes a person is his own worst enemy. Jabeurova

