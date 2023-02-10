Listen to the audio version of the article

Debut in parity and parterre of leading Italian and foreign investors for EuroGroup Laminations in Piazza Affari. Shares of the company, world leader in the design, production and distribution of stators and rotors for electric motors and generators, closed at the opening price (at 5.5 euros), albeit with an index in negative territory, after collecting 432 gross million in the IPO phase, of which 250 with capital increase. The «book» has been subscribed more than 4 times.

The shareholding structure

Between …