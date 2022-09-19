Despite the uncertainties due to the protracted conflict in Ukraine and the fears related to inflation, the Italian market dedicated to SMEs with high growth potential has maintained its appeal: in the first half of 2022, in fact, 9 new listed companies were the total number of companies listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) list at 179.

This is what emerges from the most recent edition of the EGM Focus study, carried out by BDO and relating to the first half of 2022. The average collection of IPOs was € 85.3 million, an increase of 250.9% compared to the average value recorded in the first six months of 2021, due to the listing of Technoprobe, which alone raised € 712.5 million.