L’Europa shouldn’t cross a recession In the 2023 and now looks to the future with confidence aiming to increase its own competitiveness are scala global. The positive data that emerged from the analysis published today by the European Commission, in addition to the latest decisions taken to reduce the gap with China and the United States, bode well for the future. Let’s see it all in the analysis.

A good year

In particular, Bruxelles expect one growth in the the euro zone by 0.9% In the 2023 (compared to a forecast last autumn of 0.3% and compared to an expansion of the economy which in 2022 was 3.5%). The European economy could avoid a contraction in the first quarter, after also avoiding it in the fourth quarter of last year. The reasons are a drop in the price of gas, a recovery of confidence and a stable labor market, explains the EU executive.

Italy on the rise

Good news also forItaliawhere the expansion of the economy will be 0,8% In the 2023 and of1% In the 2024. While this year’s figure shows a sharp increase compared to the November forecast (0.3%), the estimate for next year remains almost stable. Inflation is forecast at 6.1% this year and 2.6% next year. The European Central Bank has already announced new increases in the cost of money in the coming months (currently the reference rate is 3%).

Europe and the world

In the meantime, work is underway to relaunch theEuropa on the floor macroeconomic. The new forecasts come while the EU establishment is wondering about the competitiveness crisis of the European economy, mainly due to the energy upheaval. The Twenty-Seven met last week to discuss ways to counter the not always fair competition of the United States and China. Among other things, they agreed to relax state aid rules, promote projects of common interest, and make more efficient use of EU money.

In short, the global picture it is complex and the Old Continent is looking for the best way to restart. The biggest puzzle to solve is the energy one, after that problem you can go back to running faster.