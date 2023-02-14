Marco Mengoni performed on today’s episode of the Usual Unknowns after the win a San Remo 2023. “The real winner of the Sanremo Festival is Amadeus. Music is always set aside in this country, you brought the president of the republic and this was very important. You have given a value to what we do. I thank you and I am grateful to have been a part of this edition”.

Then Mengoni continues: “I counted the leaves of the palm (ed, those of the prize), there were 27 like the artists who took part in this edition. Each leaf goes to each of them”. Finally he thanks Amadeus: “It never downloads”.

Amadeus replies to Mengoni: “It takes two lives to make the Sanremo festival”. Says the conductor to the singer remembering his song.

