Europe in red, Piazza Affari (-1%) is in line

Negative closure for the European stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari, while Wall Street proceeds weakly. The Ftse Mib ended down by 0.97% at 29,356 points, with Nexi (-6.9%) in line despite the positive results, which however show a slowdown in growth in some key markets.

Realizations on Banca Mediolanum (-3.8%) after the accounts showing an interest margin beyond expectations, even if some analysts expected higher commissions and lower costs. Mps (-3.4%) and Diasorin (-3.2%) also fell, while Iveco Group (+1.65%) and Telecom Italia (+1.5%) advanced.

In the morning, the PMI manufacturing indexes of the Eurozone were released, which overall show a contraction at the highest rate since 2009 (42.7 points). Unemployment figures were also published in Italy, down to 7.4%.

In the US, the manufacturing ISM (46.4) continues to signal a weakness in the sector while job openings have fallen to their lowest since 2021, suggesting an easing in the demand for workers in a resilient market. Also focus on some disappointing quarterly results, waiting for the accounts of Apple and Amazon to be released on Thursday evening and the job report on Friday.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stands at 1.096 while the dollar/yen has recovered to 143.4. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) trades just below 85 dollars a barrel. Yields on the rise on bonds, with the Btp-Bund spread slightly widening to 162 bp and the Italian 10-year over 4.17%.

