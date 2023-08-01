OHR on sanctions against officials of Srpska | Info

The Office for the Control of Foreign Assets of the US Ministry of Finance included Željka Cvijanović, Nenad Stevandić, Radovan Višković and Miloš Bukejlović on the “black list”.

Izvor: You Tube/ Screenshot

OHR also announced on its official Twitter account.

“OHR welcomes the measures taken by the US Ministry of Finance in order to strengthen the rule of law and protect the constitutional and legal order in Bosnia and Herzegovina from brazen attempts to threaten the work of institutions, as well as the stability of the country and the reforms achieved so far,” it states.

They add that this decision should not surprise anyone.

“It should not be surprising that officials at the state and entity level, who contributed to the adoption of the law in the National Assembly of the RS with the intention of trying to threaten the authority of the Constitutional Court of BiH, are facing sanctions since their actions were in direct conflict with the Constitution of BiH and the Dayton Peace Agreement, also undermining the rule of law at a time when Bosnia and Herzegovina was given a generational chance to take concrete steps towards full membership in the European Union”.

