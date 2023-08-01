NFL training camp roundup: Damar Hamlin, Dan Campbell, Lamar Jackson, more

NFL training camps are underway across the league as preparation for the 2023-24 season begins in earnest. There have already been plenty of fun high jinks, a few spats and some renewed rivalries as teams get ready to vie for the season.

Here are some of the highlights from the first weekend of training camps!

Damar Hamlin gets an interception in his second day in pads

The Bills safety continues his incredible comeback from the cardiac arrest he suffered during a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals. In his second day practicing in pads since that incident — and with his family in attendance — Hamlin notched an interception.

Mike Vrabel answers a very important Derrick Henry question

How many five-year-olds would it take to tackle the Titans’ star running back? Props to Tennessee’s head coach for really giving a thoughtful, in-depth answer to the question.

Lions coach Dan Campbell’s sideline wish — an actual lion?!?

As Campbell heads into his third year as the Lions’ head coach, his big dreams for the team don’t stop at making it back to the postseason. Campbell unsuccessfully lobbied the NFL for permission to put an actual live lion on the team’s sidelines during games, he told “Pardon My Take” recently.

“[Team owner] Sheila [Ford] had no problem with it, but the league apparently frowns on those type of things,” Campbell said.

Lamar Jackson shows what it’s all about

Check out this young Ravens fan’s reaction to high-fiving the former MVP:

Giants‘ Saquon Barkley plays wingman

The star running back, fresh off signing a one-year contract extension worth up to $11 million in incentives, saw a Giants fan with a sign reading “Saquon, my ex will take me back if you sign this” and, well, Barkley did what he could.

Props to Barkley for helping out this hopeless romantic during what has been a challenging summer financially for him and other top NFL stars at his position.

Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce shows remorse after punch caught on tape

Kansas City’s star tight end went momentarily viral Saturday morning when video emerged of him taking a swing at Chiefs linebacker Jack Cochrane after catching a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in red zone drills.

He later expressed remorse for his actions in a post on social media.

Dolphins‘ Tyreek Hill is ready for another round with That is, Apple

The Dolphins have found their Jalen Ramsey replacement after he went down with a partially torn meniscus that required surgery and will keep him out for the first several weeks of the season. It’s none other than Apple, the former Saints, Giants and Bengals cornerback

Apple has long antagonized star Dolphins wide receiver Hill on social media, dating back to some trash talk from Apple when the Bengals beat Hill’s Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship Game — only for Hill and many other NFL wide receivers to mock Apple on social media after he gave up the Super Bowl-winning touchdown to the Rams’ Cooper Kupp.

That feud continued into the 2022 season, when Apple actually did a solid job against Hill as the Bengals beat the Dolphins in Week 4. But now Hill gets his shot at revenge and appears to be looking forward to it.

Ramsey also weighed in.

Frank Clark has a spicy Chiefs–Broncos rivalry take

Speaking of the defending Super Bowl champs, it sounds like they’re not taking Russell Wilson’s Broncos very seriously, according to former Chief and current Bronco Frank Clark.

Panthers‘ Bryce Young is left hanging

Most Panthers fans seem thrilled with the team’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But one young fan completely missed when the former Heisman Trophy winner tried to give him a fist bump after posing for a picture, so Young had to complete the dap-up himself.

Stay tuned for more fun training camp moments!

