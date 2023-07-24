Europe moves to protect the soil: here is the first bill

“The Commission has published the legislative proposal which will be the operational arm of the European 2030 strategy on soil and that it will have to hit the target of have all soil ecosystems in good health by 2050. European soils are not doing very well: between 60% and 70% of agricultural land is affected by erosion, loss of organic carbon, excess nutrients, compaction or salinisation. To reverse the trend, the Commission proposes to intensify monitoring and structure data collection, inviting to eliminate or reduce soil consumption and proceed with remediation. However, there are no binding targets”.

